North Korea’s Kim threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to use nuclear weapons and destroy South Korea permanently if provoked. Kim’s comments published by state media on Friday come after the South’s leader warned Kim’s regime would collapse if he attempts to use nuclear arms earlier this week. State media reports that Kim said Wednesday his military “would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons,” if South Korea attempts to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of North Korea. Kim made the comments during a visit to special operation forces unit.