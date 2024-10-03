Manslaughter case in fatal police shooting outside Virginia mall goes to jury

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberations on whether a former police officer who fatally shot a shoplifting suspect last year after a foot chase outside a busy northern Virginia shopping mall should be convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Wesley Shifflett testified that he shot Timothy McCree Johnson in self defense because he saw Johnson reaching into his waistband. Johnson turned out to be unarmed. Prosecutors say Shifflett acted recklessly by chasing Johnson into a dark, wooded area and firing two shots without ever identifying a firearm. The case was sent to the jury Thursday despite a mishap Wednesday when prosecutors played video evidence that had never been introduced at trial. But on Thursday morning, defense lawyers said they would not seek a mistrial.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.