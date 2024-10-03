Skip to Content
News

Los Angeles prosecutors plan to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents

By
Published 3:07 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors plan to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content