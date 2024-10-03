Libya to resume crude oil production at two of its major fields

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s National Oil Corporation has announced that crude oil production will resume at two of its major fields, where operations stopped in August amid ongoing tensions between the country’s dueling authorities. The National Oil Corporation said in a statement that it will begin producing again at the Sharara and El-Feel oil fields and the export terminal Essider shipments. The oil-rich country has been in political turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Since then, Libya has been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by militias and foreign governments.

