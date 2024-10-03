Kansas, Arizona State looking to push past recent struggles, win first Big 12 game of the season

Kansas (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) at Arizona State (3-1, 0-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 2 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Sun Devils and Jayhawks are two teams trying to find their footing in the Big 12 after rough starts to conference play. Arizona State won its first three games, but fell 30-22 to Texas Tech on Sept. 21. They’ve had two weeks to prepare for Kansas, which is on a four-game losing streak. It’s been a precipitous fall for the Jayhawks, who were ranked No. 19 in the country after their season-opening win, but have followed that with losses to Illinois, UNLV, West Virginia and TCU. Three of the losses have been by less than a touchdown.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas can move the ball on the ground, averaging more than 220 yards per game. Devin Neal has run for a team-high 513 yards and four touchdowns while Daniel Hishaw has run for 262 yards and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. The Jayhawks will go against an Arizona State team that has been pretty good against the run during coach Kenny Dillingham’s two-year tenure.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: QB Jalon Daniels. It’s been a rough start to the season for the junior, who is completing just 53% of his passes for five touchdowns and eight interceptions. If the Jayhawks are going to turn around their season, he’s probably got to play better.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils’ offense is hugely reliant on Skattebo, who is the team’s leading rusher and its second-leading receiver. He’s averaging more than 108 yards on the ground, averaging 5 yards per carry. He’s also caught 13 passes for 190 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Neal ran for the 40th touchdown of his career with a 2-yard score late in the first quarter in last week’s game against TCU. He has 37 rushing TDs and three receiving TDs. He’s now No. 2 on the KU career touchdowns list, passing Bobby Douglass. … WR Luke Grimm leads the Jayhawks with 30 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson both have 10 career interceptions for Kansas. … Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt is averaging 214 yards through the air per game, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. He transferred to Tempe after spending his first year at Michigan State. … Arizona State has a 2-9 record following a bye week over its last 11 chances, including a five-game losing streak.

