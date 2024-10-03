Skip to Content
News

Ex-NYPD commissioner rejected discipline for cops who raided Brooklyn bar now part of federal probe

By
Published 3:29 PM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In late August, shortly before resigning under a cloud of scandal, New York City’s former police commissioner blocked the discipline of three officers involved in a melee outside a Brooklyn juice bar. That same juice bar owner is now alleging a corrupt “shakedown” scheme involving the police commissioner’s twin brother, who ran a nightlife consulting business. Shamel Kelly, the bar owner, said he filed the misconduct complaint against officers who raided his establishment last spring. But after an independent police review panel substantiated charges against the officers, the city’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, intervened to ensure they would not face discipline. A spokesperson for the NYPD defended the decision.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content