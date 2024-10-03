Cambodian maid is arrested and deported by Malaysia for criticizing Cambodia leaders on social media

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian woman who worked as a maid in Malaysia has been arrested and deported to her homeland for comments she posted on social media criticizing Cambodian government leaders. Cambodia’s prison department confirmed reports that Nuon Toeun was arrested last week by Malaysian authorities following a request from the Cambodian government. It says she was detained upon her arrival in Cambodia on Tuesday. Human rights groups have criticized several Southeast Asian governments for helping each other harass, detain and deport political dissidents in exile.

