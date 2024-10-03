Bus full of wedding guests plunges into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan, killing 7

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a speeding bus carrying wedding guests has plunged into a ravine in southwestern Balochistan province, killing at least seven people. They also say that 17 were injured in Thursday’s accident near Quetta, the provincial capital. A spokesman for the health department said the victims were brought to a local hospital with some of the injured said to be in critical condition. The cause of the accident was not immediately known and an investigation was underway. Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where highways and roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored.

