YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Yuma Campus will be hosting a ceremony for its new building.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday, October 10, 2024 from 4-5 p.m. at AWC (2020 S. Ave 8E) near the KEYS cottages.

The DeAnza Residence Hall is community-focused, holding 168 beds, theater room, rooftop terrace and more.

It currently houses 136 students.