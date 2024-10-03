Amazon, Target and other retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday shopping season

Retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday season. But fewer seasonal employees are expected to be taken on this year to help customers in stores and assemble online orders in warehouses. E-commerce giant Amazon said Thursday it will hire 250,000 full, part-time and seasonal workers for the shopping period. Seattle-based Amazon is hiring the same number of employees it did last year, similar to Bath & Body Works and Target. Meanwhile, Kohl’s has encouraged people to apply for positions but stayed mum on its plans. Walmart says it’s been hiring store associates throughout the year and will tap into its own staff when needed during the busy season.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.