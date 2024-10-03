A gang kills several people in a raid on a small town in central Haiti, an official says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gang members have attacked a small town in central Haiti and killed several people. Government prosecutor Venson François called it a “massacre” in an interview Thursday with Radio Caraïbes. He said the total number of dead in Pont-Sondé was not yet available. Dozens of people crowded around a hospital in neighboring Saint-Marc where the injured were taken, with one man accusing local authorities of not protecting people. The attack in Pont-Sondé was blamed on the Grand Grif gang. It operates in the central Artibonite region, and experts have described it as one of Haiti’s cruelest gangs.

