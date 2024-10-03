6 migrants shot dead near Guatemalan border when Mexican army troops open fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck carrying migrants from a half dozen countries, and six migrants from Egypt, Peru and El Salvador died in an event that President Claudia Sheinbaum called “deplorable.” Ten other migrants were wounded in the shooting. Sheinbaum said Thursday that the two soldiers who opened fire had been turned over to civilian prosecutors, but apparently had not yet been charged. She said the shooting was being investigated to see if any commanders might face punishment. It was the worst killing of migrants by authorities in Mexico since police in the northern state of Tamaulipas killed 17 migrants in 2021.

