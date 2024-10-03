49ers look for back-to-back wins when they host the Cardinals

Arizona (1-3) at San Francisco (2-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL odds: 49ers by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 2-2; 49ers 2-2.

Series record: 49ers lead 36-29.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Patriots 45-29 in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 17, 2023.

Last week: Cardinals lost to Commanders 42-14; 49ers beat Patriots 30-13.

Cardinals offense: overall (12), rush (5), pass (25), scoring (13).

Cardinals defense: overall (25), rush (28), pass (18), scoring (29).

49ers offense: overall (2), rush (8), pass (2), scoring (8).

49ers defense: overall (9), rush (6), pass (15), scoring (10).

Turnover differential: Cardinals even; 49ers plus-2.

Cardinals player to watch

TE Trey McBride should be back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game in concussion protocol. McBride is another top-shelf option for Kyler Murray, giving the 49ers defense somebody else to worry about on top of star rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. McBride caught 14 passes for 122 yards in the first three games this season after catching 81 balls last year, which was a franchise record for a tight end.

49ers player to watch

RB Jordan Mason had a career-high 160 yards from scrimmage last week and has rushed for at least 100 yards in three of four games in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey. Mason’s 447 yards rushing are the second most in franchise history in the first four games of a season and the third most by an undrafted player.

Key matchup

Cardinals pass D vs. 49ers QB Brock Purdy. The Arizona native has picked apart the Cardinals in three career starts. Purdy has completed 51 of 66 passes for 703 yards, eight TDs, no INTs and a 150.4 passer rating in those three wins. The Cardinals have allowed a 110.4 passer rating this season, third worst in the NFL.

Key injuries

Cardinals starting RT Kelvin Beacham continues to battle a hamstring issue and didn’t practice on Wednesday. … K Matt Prater (left knee), CB Garrett Williams (groin) and OL Isaiah Adams (thumb) were also held out of Wednesday’s practice for Arizona. … McBride, OL Christian Jones (ankle) and DL Khyiris Tonga (knee) were limited. … The 49ers have several players who are listed as day to day including LB Fred Warner (ankle), TE George Kittle (ribs), WR Jacob Cowing (shoulder), WR Chris Conley (oblique) and DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee).

Series notes

The 49ers have won four straight in the series by an average of 22 ppg. … The season series has ended in a sweep in eight of the past nine seasons with Arizona winning both games five times and San Francisco three times. They split in 2020. … The Cardinals have a 6-4 record at Levi’s Stadium since it opened in 2014.

Stats and stuff

Cardinals second-year WR Michael Wilson had one of his best games as a rookie in San Francisco last season. He had 76 yards receiving and two TDs. … RB James Conner has scored 17 TDs against NFC West opponents since joining the Cardinals in 2021. … Harrison has caught 15 passes for 243 yards and four TDs in his first four career games. The four TDs lead all rookies and he’s tied for the NFL lead with Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. … S Budda Baker will make his 100th career start for Arizona. He had 14 tackles in last week’s loss to Washington. … Murray threw his 100th career TD pass in last week’s loss, hitting Harrison for a 2-yard TD in the first quarter. That’s tied for fifth with Kurt Warner in franchise history. … The Cardinals gave up a season-high 216 yards rushing against the Commanders. They’re dealing with key injuries on the defensive line with Justin Jones (triceps) out for the season and Darius Robinson (calf) still on injured reserve. … The 49ers are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season. … San Francisco went 11-1 in division games the past two regular seasons with the only loss coming in Week 18 last season against the Rams when the Niners rested several starters. San Francisco lost its division opener against the Rams in Week 3. … The 49ers are converting 50% of red zone drives into TDs after leading the NFL last season at 67.2%. … Purdy leads the NFL with 14 completions of at least 25 yards. … Purdy has run for eight first downs this season. … Purdy has a 55.8 passer rating when targeting Brandon Aiyuk this season after posting a 124.6 rating last season when throwing to Aiyuk. … Fred Warner had his 10th career INT last week, joining Keena Turner as the only players in Niners history with at least 10 career INTs and 10 sacks. … San Francisco DT Kevin Givens had 2 1/2 sacks last week and his 3 1/2 sacks this season are one shy of his total from his first five seasons. … The Niners had six sacks last week against New England. … San Francisco is tied for the second fewest punts this season with nine.

Fantasy tip

WR Jauan Jennings has gone from a little-used third receiver to a top option in San Francisco’s passing game. He has shown the ability to get deep as well as making chain-moving catches on third down. Jennings has 14 catches for 263 yards the past two weeks and is fourth in the NFL with 364 yards receiving.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL