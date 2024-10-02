Virginia House candidates debate abortion and affordability as congressional election nears

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman debated at the University of Mary Washington Wednesday night, attempting to portray themselves as the candidate best fit to win Virginia’s most competitive congressional race. In a fiery debate filled with jabs, Anderson, a former Army Green Beret native of the state’s 7th District, said he had deep ties in the community and a credentialed career in public service. Vindman, who also served 25 years in the Army, argued that he would be a fierce defender against Republican extremism in Congress.

