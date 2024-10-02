Typhoon shuts down parts of Taiwan for a 3rd day as it slowly nears island with extreme rains

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — A slow-moving typhoon approaching Taiwan led to school and office closures for a third consecutive day, with authorities asking people to stay indoors. Typhoon Krathon was centered about 31 miles southwest of the major port city of Kaohsiung on Thursday morning, traveling northeast at just 2.5 mph. It was expected to make landfall later Thursday on Taiwan’s densely populated west coast. The typhoon has brought Kaohsiung, a city of 2.7 million people, to a standstill for the past three days. Stores and restaurants have been shuttered, and residents kept away from markets and harbors. All domestic flights have been grounded for the past two days. Almost 5 feet of rain has fallen in places over the past five days.

