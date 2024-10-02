ULM, Germany (AP) — The Ulmer Münster in southern Germany is the world’s tallest church. For now, anyway. The Gothic-style Lutheran church’s reign began in 1890 and is expected to end next year. That’s when Spain’s La Sagrada Familia Basilica’s “Tower of Jesus Christ” is set to be completed. At an eventual 172.5 meters high, the Catholic basilica in Barcelona will inch out the Ulmer Münster by about 11 meters. Ironically, when the basilica reaches its final height, it will be thanks to a 17-meter cross that was made by a German company. Thankfully, UIm can still call itself the birthplace of Albert Einstein.

