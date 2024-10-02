Pakistani security forces kill 6 insurgents in a raid in the southwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say security forces have killed at lest six insurgents in a raid on their hideout in the country’s restive southwest. They said the raid targeted a hideout of the Baloch Liberation Army in Harnai, a district in Balochistan province. It wasn’t immediately clear when the raid took place. The interior minister praised the security forces in a statement. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army killed dozens of civilians and security forces in attacks across the province in August. Balochistan has for years been the scene of a long-running insurgency, with several separatist groups staging attacks that target mainly security forces in their quest for independence.

