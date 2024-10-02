Michael Jordan’s 23XI and a 2nd team sue NASCAR over revenue sharing model

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is facing a federal antitrust lawsuit from two of its teams, including one co-owned by Michael Jordan. The suit seeks unspecified damages and says the charter system limits competition by unfairly binding the teams to the stock car series. NASCAR gave teams a take-it-or-leave-it offer last month and only 13 teams signed. Jordan’s 23XI team and Front Row Motorsports refused and have hired the top antitrust lawyer in the country to fight their battle with NASCAR.

