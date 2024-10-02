Massachusetts couple charged with casting ballots in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple have been indicted on suspicion of casting ballots in New Hampshire despite living outside the state. Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced last week that the two each face three felony counts of wrongful voting, The indictments accused them of voting multiple times in Concord despite living in Ashland, Massachusetts. They are accused of voting in general elections in November 2020 and 2022 and in a school board election in November 2022. They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

