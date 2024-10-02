Israel’s multilayered air-defense system passes another test in fending off Iranian missile strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s multilayered air-defense system is credited with protecting the country from serious damage or casualties from an Iranian strike by some 180 missiles. Israel has developed a sophisticated system capable of detecting incoming fire and deploying only if the projectile is headed toward a population center or sensitive military or civilian infrastructure. Israeli leaders say the system isn’t 100% guaranteed but credit it with preventing serious damage and countless casualties.

