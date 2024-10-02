Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect Wednesday, and the storm was not yet deemed a threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Kirk is expected to strengthen further over the next couple of days. The storm is about 1,150 miles (1,855 kilometers) east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph).

