Greenland court extends anti-whaling activist’s time in custody as Japan seeks his extradition

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Greenland court has ruled that anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson must remain in detention until Oct. 23 to ensure his presence in connection with a decision by Denmark’s justice ministry on extradition. It was unclear when the Danes would decide whether or not to send him to Japan, where he is accused of obstructing a whaling research ship’s work with violent means in 2010. Watson is known for direct action tactics, including high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels. Watson was arrested on July 21 when his ship docked in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. Japan which seeks Watson over the 2010 incident, does not have an extradition treaty with Denmark.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.