Greek firefighters make progress in taming deadly forest blaze burning for 4 days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say hundreds of firefighters, assisted by waterbombing planes and volunteers, have made significant progress in containing a deadly forest blaze burning for four days in the south of the country. The fire service says the fire, which killed two local residents Sunday, is receding, with firefighting forces focusing on putting out scattered smaller blazes within the devastated area. According to satellite maps released by Greece’s weather service, the fire has affected some 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of rugged, mountainous terrain in the Corinthia area of the Peloponnese region. Some 570 firefighters were taking part in the operation Wednesday, with 11 aircraft.

