EU offers to delay curbs on forest products after an outcry from trade partners

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is offering to delay by a year the introduction of new rules that would outlaw the sale of products that come from forests. Wednesday’s offer comes following an outcry from several governments claiming that the “deforestation regulation” will damage trade and hurt small farmers. The European Commission says the law would apply from Dec. 30, 2025 for big companies and from June 30, 2026 for smaller firms if EU member countries and the bloc’s parliament agree. The rules apply to things like cocoa, coffee, soy, cattle, palm oil, rubber, wood and products made from them. Critics say it discriminates against countries with forest resources. Supporters insist it will help save forests.

