Energy Experts: Future Trends and Innovations in Solar Panels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CEO of Renewable Power USA Jimmy Esparza joined us in studio this week to talk about how Solar Panels function.

We sat and talked to him about the future trends and innovations in Solar Panels.

"One of the biggest trends that we're noticing at the moment is that we used to actually have to install the little bit more panels in order for us to give the power that the home needs. So as the year goes by, we could actually double the amount of power that we're producing prepaid panels. So that is shrinking a little bit. Kind of like the cell phone, right? Like where before in the past you used to they used to be like super big. Now they're a little bit too moderate. Right? That's kind of similar. The concept, there's not a lot of there's not too much technology like a cell phone. But that's one of the things that's been happening also. We just recently did a partnership with Tesla, and now we have a battery backup. So that way homes will have power even though there's an outage and they could essentially be off grid, which is super cool. That's a lot of requests that we've been getting, especially because, you know, the Tesla brand is pretty big in the United States. So that's one of the big innovations that we've been doing here and in the local community, which is pretty amazing". says Esparza.

Q: Have you seen an increase of people within the community who have come to you about possibly wanting to install solar panels within their homes, but have also asked as well where where else can I install these solar panels within my home?

"The most popular one and the most cost effective is on the roof. So we do an amazing job as far as making sure the roof is taken care of and their warranty. But we also have the option where they could also have a patio and they could build a patio, or they already have a patio. We could set those up there. And you know, there's a lot of people that live in the counties right in the Yuma counties, and they have a big ranch and they have a lot of acres. So we could actually lay those panels on the ground so we could do a special mounting, you know, so they could actually be placed in the ground and not necessarily have to be on the roof. So we do have all those options. We could build a patio also for them, you know, that is available. And we we can get a little bit creative when it comes to, you know, the installation portion of things there" says Esparza.

Q: A lot of people, you know, are interested in buying homes now, but they're also interested in buying homes with solar panels. So my question is, is do people have to particularly go with the business that already had those solar panels installed or can they come to you if they decide to work with you?

"So let's say somebody purchase a home with solar. They could they can't they'll contact the company that is currently they're currently under warranty. Right. And then let's say, you know, for example, it was a single couple of days who live in that house. Right. You know, and there's a full family coming in. If they need more power, they could always contact us directly and we could guide them and give them, you know, that extra power. Or maybe they want something extra where they need a battery backup, you know, because they want to have some peace of mind and have that battery backup, you know. So those are the two options. And it's always great to get a house with toner as well, because, you know, they they might be already paid for or they might already been almost paid, which is pretty pretty good for them and also allows them to lock in the rate. So if it doesn't have it, obviously contact those that you know at any time. So they they can feel free to contact us, you know, if they have any questions with that" says Esparza.

Q: A lot of people have come to you for more solar panels, installations. Is that the new trend?

"Absolutely. We're grateful. Thank God that we've been pretty busy, especially right now, because there has been one of the most and the biggest actually increased because this is what we got to think about. We know things are going up little by little, right? But the percentage, our compounding rate is 3% and then another 3%, that's six and another three. It goes nine and it goes all the way towards like a lot of people are seeing up to like 50% an increase in their electricity bill. Right. So which is pretty massive. You know, it could hurt somebody's pocket, you know, just by, you know, the 50% increase that has been going throughout the whole years. And and it's not going down. And but we're grateful that we're able to help them out. We're able to give them an option. We're able to consult them and also give them this new opportunity, an option that we have available for them. So, yeah, we've been pretty busy so far. Yeah, that's great" says, Esparza.

