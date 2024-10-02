ACLU lawsuit details DWI scheme rocking Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A civil rights group is suing the city of Albuquerque, its police department and top officials on behalf of a man who was among those arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and later forced to pay bribes to get the charges dropped. The DWI scandal has spurred a federal investigation and an internal inquiry. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed the lawsuit Monday. It alleges that Police Chief Harold Medina knew about an agreement between officers and a local attorney’s office to get DWI cases dismissed in exchange for payment. The police department argues that the chief worked closely with federal authorities to uncover the scheme and opened an internal investigation to hold all involved accountable.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.