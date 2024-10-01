Typhoon bringing heavy rain slowly heads toward Taiwan, where 4,000 have evacuated

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall is slowly advancing toward Taiwan, where thousands have been evacuated from vulnerable low-lying or mountainous terrain. At least 3 feet of rain has fallen in the coastal Taitung County in the past four days and almost a foot in the major port city of Kaohsiung. Packing winds of 108 mph, Typhoon Krathon is expected to make landfall early Thursday on the densely populated west coast. Typhoons rarely hit Taiwan’s west coast. Authorities shut schools and government offices and canceled all domestic flights. In Kaohsiung, most stores and restaurants are closed. Shoppers emptied supermarket shelves of essentials including bread, meats and instant noodles.

