Swiss police say a man attacked and injured 3 children in Zurich

GENEVA (AP) — Police say a man has attacked and injured three children in the Swiss city of Zurich. Officers were alerted to the incident in an area north of the center shortly after midday on Tuesday. The suspected assailant was arrested. Police said there was no longer any danger to the public. They gave no details on the attack or the suspect, or on a possible motive. They also did not specify how severe the children’s injuries were.

