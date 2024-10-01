Pope leads top cardinals in atoning for a host of sins ahead of a new phase of reform effort

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is asking forgiveness for host of sins on the eve of the next phase of his big reform project. Francis led top cardinals in apologizing for everything from the destruction of the planet to the discrimination of women on Tuesday. The penitential liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica preceded the official start Wednesday of the three-week meeting of more than 360 bishops and lay people to discuss the future of the church. The most pressing agenda items include calls for women to have greater decision-making roles in the church.

