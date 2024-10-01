Pine martens are returned to southern England for the first time in a century

LONDON (AP) — Conservationists have released 15 pine martens into the wild in southern England in an effort to reestablish the cat-sized mammals in the region for the first time in more than a century. The animals, which are tree-climbing members of the weasel family, became extinct in South West England more than a century ago as a result of loss of their woodland habitat, hunting and trapping to meet demand for their pelts. The Devon Wildlife Trust said Tuesday that eight adult females and seven males, sourced from wild populations in Scotland, were transported to secluded woodland locations in Dartmoor in September. Experts say the animals are native predators that can help restore woodland ecosystems that humans have disrupted.

