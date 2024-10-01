Pennsylvania town grapples with Trump assassination attempt ahead of his return

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning this weekend to the town where an assassin’s bullet grazed his ear in July. The assassination attempt on the former president was felt deeply in Butler County, a mountainous community north of Pittsburgh. Trump enjoys wide support there, and many are expecting a large crowd at the Farm Show property west of town. But there’s also some apprehension and fear. Residents say they have a sense that Butler’s wounds are still healing. Kim Geyer, a Butler County commissioner, says she won’t let her mixed emotions keep her away from Saturday’s rally. She says she’ll be there.

