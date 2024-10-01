Larry Laughlin, longtime AP bureau chief for northern New England, dies at 75

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawrence “Larry” Laughlin, a calm, kind and quick-witted journalist whose 38-year career included two decades as the northern New England bureau chief for The Associated Press, has died. He was 75. Laughlin died Monday of Parkinson’s disease. He lived in Concord, New Hampshire. He was a native of Taunton, Massachusetts, and started his career in journalism at his hometown paper in 1971. He joined The Associated Press in Boston five years later. He was named bureau chief for Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire in 1988 and retired in 2009. Family members say he took pride in being part of the AP’s history of excellence, accuracy and objectivity. Former colleagues remember his calm under deadline pressure, writing and editing skills, kindness and sense of humor.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.