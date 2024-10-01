John Amos, ‘Good Times’ and Emmy-nominated ‘Roots’ star, dies at 84, actor’s publicist says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Amos, ‘Good Times’ and Emmy-nominated ‘Roots’ star, dies at 84, actor’s publicist says.
