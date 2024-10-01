Harris and Biden are fanning out across the Southeast as devastation from Helene grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the last four years, President Joe Biden has jetted off to survey damage and console Americans hit by tornadoes, wildfires and tropical storms. As vice president, Kamala Harris hasn’t played that role. But on Wednesday, both will fan out across the Southeast to grapple with the damage from Hurricane Helene. They’re seeking to demonstrate their commitment and competence in helping devastated communities after Donald Trump’s false attacks on their administration’s response. Harris’ stop will also serve as a political test. She’s trying to step into the role for which Biden is best known — showing the empathy that Americans expect in times of tragedy — in the closing stretch of her campaign for president.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.