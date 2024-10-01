Federal prosecutors file new indictment against ex-Louisville police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors filed a new indictment against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor’s door before they fatally shot her. The Justice Department’s superseding indictment Tuesday comes weeks after a federal judge threw out major felony charges against former Louisville Police Detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany. The new indictment includes additional allegations about how the former officers allegedly falsified the affidavit for the search warrant. It says they both knew the affidavit they used to obtain the warrant to search Taylor’s home contained information that was false, misleading and out of date.

