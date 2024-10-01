Chanel show wrestles with designer void as Actor Lupita Nyong’o talks diversity in fashion

PARIS (AP) — Chanel finds itself at a crossroads following Virginie Viard’s abrupt departure, as a giant empty cage at its Grand Palais show symbolizes the current creative void. The spring collection showcased familiar Chanel elements Tuesday but lacked cohesion and felt uninspired. With muted applause at the end, the need for fresh leadership was palpable. Chanel’s next creative director must redefine the brand while honoring its legacy. Speculation surrounds potential successors, including Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli, Marc Jacobs, and Nadège Vanhée from Hermès, each capable of revitalizing Chanel. Meanwhile, the appointment of Lupita Nyong’o as Chanel’s ambassador signals a step toward greater diversity and inclusivity in the brand’s future.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.