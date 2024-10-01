Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died from an accidental drug overdose, medical examiner says

ATLANTA (AP) — A medical examiner’s office in Georgia has confirmed that 33-year-old rapper Rich Homie Quan died from an accidental drug overdose. A spokesperson from the Fulton County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died from a slew of drugs such as fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine and promethazine. Quan died at an Atlanta hospital on Sept. 5. He was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s and gained mainstream fame through the trap singles “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Type of Way.” The report said that Quan showed no signs of trauma when his body was found.

