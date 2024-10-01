A chemical cloud moving around Atlanta’s suburbs prompts a new shelter-in-place alert

ATLANTA (AP) — A chemical plant fire southeast of Atlanta is still causing trouble two days later. Authorities on Tuesday alerted residents of the city’s eastern suburbs to shelter in place again if a chemical cloud moves over their neighborhood. Shifting winds are sending the chemical plume in different directions. Emergency officials Monday evening had just ended a shelter-in-place order for more than 90,000 people closest to the plant in Conyers, where a fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke into the Georgia sky on Sunday. Rockdale County officials told residents again on Tuesday to go inside, close their windows and turn off their air conditioning if they notice the chemical smell in the air.

