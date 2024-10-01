15-year-old is charged with murder in July shooting death of Chicago mail carrier

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old in Iowa in connection with the fatal shooting of a mail carrier in Chicago over the summer. Forty-eight-year-old Octavia Redmond was shot on her route on Chicago’s South Side in July. Chicago police said in a news release Tuesday morning that their officers and U.S. marshals arrested the teen Monday in Cedar Rapids on a murder warrant and that he has been extradited to Chicago. The police say the teen has been charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder.

