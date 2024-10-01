13-year-old Michigan girl charged with murder in stabbing death of younger sister

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the stabbing death of her 7-year-old sister she was babysitting in their Detroit-area home. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Tuesday that the 13-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. Her name has not been released. The two siblings alleging got into an argument after being left at their Taylor home by their parents on Saturday. Prosecutors say the 7-year-old later went into a bathroom and was stabbed multiple times with a knife. The older girl also is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She called 911. Her sister later died at a hospital. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Tuesday in juvenile court.

