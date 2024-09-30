Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim shooting down another US-made drone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed they shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone over the country. Videos online Monday purportedly showed a surface-to-air missile striking it. The U.S. military did not immediately acknowledge losing any aircraft. The attack comes as the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip approaches. The Houthis have targeted ships traveling through the Red Sea over the war as U.S.-led airstrikes pound their positions in Yemen. That’s imperiled a waterway that typically sees $1 trillion of trade pass through it, as well as crucial shipments of aid to war-torn Sudan and Yemen.

