Taiwan shuts schools and offices ahead a direct hit from powerful typhoon

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan closed schools and offices and evacuated hundreds from vulnerable areas around the island ahead of a strong typhoon expected to hit its populated western coast. More than 500 people were moved from mountainous regions prone to landslides, and nearly 40,000 troops were mobilized to help with rescue efforts. Typhoon Krathon is expected to hit Kaohsiung in the island’s southwest on Wednesday morning then move across the island. Kaohsiung has a population of 2.7 million. Up to 31 inches of rain was forecast in places. The storm has winds of 123 mph and higher gusts. It earlier displaced nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines, where it blew away roofs and caused widespread flooding.

