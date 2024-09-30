Seminole Hard Rock Tampa evacuated twice after suspicious devices found at the casino

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa was evacuated twice in two days after the discovery of two suspicious devices at the Florida hotel and casino. Tribal police described the crude concealed devices as having fireworks components, but it wasn’t immediately clear how dangerous they were or who left them. Police say the first device was discovered shortly before midnight Sunday in a men’s restroom while the second was found in a different men’s restroom around midday Monday. Officials say the areas were evacuated for several hours each time while a sheriff’s bomb disposal team removed the devices. Police say they are working with the FBI on the investigation.

