No arrests in South Africa mass shootings as death toll rises to 18

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — One more person has died from mass shootings at two houses in a South African village over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 18. Police are still searching for the assailants who opened fire Saturday on people who had reportedly gathered for a family event in Lusikisiki village in Eastern Cape province. The shootings, which took place in two houses on the same street, fueled outrage over a recent spate of mass shootings in the country. The motive for the killings remains unknown and police said on Monday that no arrests have been made. South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world. Police recorded 12,734 homicides in the first six months of this year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.