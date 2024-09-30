Navigating US presidential politics, Zelenskyy met Trump and Harris. Now comes a harder part

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to the U.S. brought him face to face with the American leaders who will help decide his country’s future. After a brief diplomatic misstep, Zelenskyy met with Trump, as well as Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Still, Ukraine’s long-term strategic aim remains elusive and out of Zelenskyy’s control. Ukraine’s leadership is waiting for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Ukraine will see how defense leaders from the 50-plus partner nations who regularly gather to coordinate weapons aid for the war have digested a victory plan that that Zelenskyy has been presenting.

