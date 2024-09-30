Skip to Content
News

Movie armorer’s conviction upheld in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting by Alec Baldwin

By
New
Published 9:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to throw out the conviction of a movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The request to dismiss the conviction or retry Hannah Gutierrez-Reed came in response to allegations that prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said Monday that the March 6 jury conviction should stand. She threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin in early July. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie ranch in New Mexico in 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content