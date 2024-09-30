Japan’s central bank survey underpins optimism about growth

TOKYO (AP) — Business sentiment among Japan’s large manufacturers stood unchanged in the latest quarter from the previous quarter, according to a closely watched survey called “tankan.” The Bank of Japan survey released Tuesday put the benchmark index at plus-13 for the July-September quarter, the same from the previous survey conducted for April-June. A positive number means more companies said they were optimistic about business conditions than those feeling pessimistic. The index for large nonmanufacturers stood at plus-34, up from plus-33 the previous quarter. Japan’s economic growth is on relatively solid ground, managing to grow despite a declining workforce and weakening currency.

