Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new report has found that nearly 6,000 people in Haiti are starving, with nearly half the country’s population of more than 11 million people experiencing crisis levels of hunger or worse, as gang violence smothers life in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report released Monday also found that the number of Haitians facing crisis, emergency and famine levels of hunger increased by 1.2 million in the past year as gang violence disrupts transportation of goods and prevents people from venturing out of their homes to buy food.

