Harris and Trump change their campaign plans after Hurricane Helene’s destruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hurricane Helene is scrambling the presidential candidates’ plans this week. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is cutting short a campaign visit to Las Vegas to return to Washington for briefings. Republican candidate Donald Trump is heading to Georgia to see the storm’s impact. He criticized Harris for holding fundraisers in California over the weekend. The White House says Harris will visit impacted areas when it won’t affect recovery efforts. The death toll is close to 100 people, with some of the worst destruction caused by inland flooding in North Carolina.

