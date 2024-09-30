Democratic donors prop up far-right candidates, including Wisconsin gun activist in Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the election cycle enters an urgent, final five weeks, both Democrats and Republicans are engaging in questionable tactics that threaten to subvert the democratic process by trying to shape the ballot through deceptive means. In Wisconsin, for instance, donors who have a long record of backing Democrats helped provide the money to get a far-right candidate to run as an independent in the Senate race, an effort to siphon votes from Republicans. Thomas Leager is running as a right-wing alternative to GOP nominee Eric Hovde, who is challenging two-term Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.